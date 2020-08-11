Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.07. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.26 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.29%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $971,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

