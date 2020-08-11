Brinker Capital Inc. Trims Stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tc Pipelines in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in Tc Pipelines during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

TRP opened at $48.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day moving average is $46.79. Tc Pipelines Lp has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.72%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRP. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tc Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

