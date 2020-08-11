Brinker Capital Inc. Takes Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,964 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 443,433 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after acquiring an additional 139,118 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 22,649 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.98. Uber Technologies Inc has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.11% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.72) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Robert Eckert bought 15,740 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $497,384.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $1,753,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,051,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,000 shares of company stock worth $7,032,220. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.97.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

