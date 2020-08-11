Brinker Capital Inc. Takes Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,631 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 17.3% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 118,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after buying an additional 17,509 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 36.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 28.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson stock opened at $57.80 on Tuesday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $60.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In related news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred Mossler sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $260,998.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,241 shares of company stock valued at $4,438,521. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

