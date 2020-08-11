Brinker Capital Inc. Takes $723,000 Position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 32.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4,082.5% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,303,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $679,474,000 after buying an additional 4,200,458 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter worth $447,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 16.0% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Argus lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.58.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,446 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total value of $2,835,498.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.74, for a total value of $129,277.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,264.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,212 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $221.60 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12-month low of $95.58 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.36 and a 200-day moving average of $161.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $682.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.70 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

