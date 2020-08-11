Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 7,975 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 67.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,975 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDOC. UBS Group increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $119.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.68.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $193.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.59. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1-year low of $54.58 and a 1-year high of $253.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Goldstein sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total transaction of $4,210,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,942,427. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,717 shares of company stock valued at $36,994,032. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

