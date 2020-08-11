Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 12,173 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,173 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 24,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 204,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 46,921 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 346,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,670,255.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John S. Moody bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,667.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,719 shares of company stock worth $419,752. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.86.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $40.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.64 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.60% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.77%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.