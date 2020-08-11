Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases New Stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 332.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 33.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kennametal in the first quarter worth $130,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 60.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Kennametal in the first quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.24. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $38.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -426.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.31.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $379.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.03 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $210,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 10,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $279,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,343.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,750 shares of company stock worth $512,120 in the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $18.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.