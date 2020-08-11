Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases New Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

CPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $88.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $120.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.98). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.