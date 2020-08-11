Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 792 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Tetra Tech by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $92.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.62. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.61 and a fifty-two week high of $99.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 21.45%.

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 17,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $1,610,298.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,137,783.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $795,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,106 over the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

