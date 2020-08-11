Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 2,395 Shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 113,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Bank Ozk during the first quarter worth $8,440,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in Bank Ozk by 1,368.8% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 294,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 274,642 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 42.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04. Bank Ozk has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $31.76.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $238.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 21.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th were given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.03%.

OZK has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded Bank Ozk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

