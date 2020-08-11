Brinker Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in IPG Photonics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 4,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,820,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Peeler sold 13,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $2,133,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,790.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,920 shares of company stock worth $5,214,958. 34.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.88.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $158.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 1.72. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $98.04 and a 1 year high of $184.02. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.52.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

