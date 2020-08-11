Brinker Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HP. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 137,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after buying an additional 14,657 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 907.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 429,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after buying an additional 42,202 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 108.47 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average is $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $317.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.29%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

