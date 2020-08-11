Brinker Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,453 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 371,090 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,632,000 after acquiring an additional 14,136 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 90,798 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $747,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.85.

Ross Stores stock opened at $89.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.11. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 6.63%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

