Brinker Capital Inc. Lowers Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,224,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 501,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46,135 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 4.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 846,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,592,000 after purchasing an additional 36,467 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 40.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $102.82 on Tuesday. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $113.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.24 and a 200 day moving average of $97.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.30. Balchem had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Balchem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Balchem from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Balchem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.33.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

See Also: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.