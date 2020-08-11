Brinker Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its position in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Novocure were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novocure during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Novocure by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Novocure by 229.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Novocure by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Novocure during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $79.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Novocure Ltd has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $98.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 658.72 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.64.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Novocure had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Novocure’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Novocure Ltd will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 42,972 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $2,879,983.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,822,612.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 31,332 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $1,996,788.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 649,958 shares in the company, valued at $41,421,823.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,764 shares of company stock worth $6,244,120. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lowered Novocure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Novocure from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

