Brinker Capital Inc. Increases Position in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 274.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Science Applications International by 48.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis acquired 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.80 per share, for a total transaction of $101,210.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,880.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.73.

SAIC stock opened at $83.26 on Friday. Science Applications International Corp has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $96.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.85.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

