Brinker Capital Inc. Has $710,000 Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,753 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 500.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 770.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $63.57 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

