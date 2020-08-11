Brinker Capital Inc. Has $678,000 Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. owned about 0.18% of AngioDynamics worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth about $106,000. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

ANGO stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.62. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $58.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 343,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,814.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO).

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.