Brinker Capital Inc. Has $636,000 Stock Holdings in First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,348 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 387.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 46.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 22.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in First Community Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. 40.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCBC stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.51. First Community Bankshares Inc has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $34.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.55.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $33.25 million for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 8.84%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th.

FCBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

