Brinker Capital Inc. Has $604,000 Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,584 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 31.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,369,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,600,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,754,000 after purchasing an additional 262,063 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Compass Point downgraded Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Webster Financial from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Webster Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.11.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.91. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $54.04.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $284.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.68 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

In other news, CFO Glenn I. Macinnes purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 115,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,812.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Atwell purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,573.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

