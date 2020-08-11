Brinker Capital Inc. Has $376,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 203,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,135 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 36,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the first quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 16,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 109.5% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 54,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 28,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 718.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $188.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $75.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

