Brinker Capital Inc. Has $312,000 Stake in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,519 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OUT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Outfront Media by 1,196.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 311,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 287,339 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Outfront Media by 21.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 63,232 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Outfront Media by 6.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 166,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Outfront Media by 216.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 50,860 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outfront Media stock opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84. Outfront Media Inc has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 69.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Outfront Media from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

