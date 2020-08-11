Brinker Capital Inc. Has $263,000 Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,650,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,126,000 after acquiring an additional 104,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,754,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,148,000 after acquiring an additional 409,111 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,391,000 after buying an additional 192,124 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,484,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,760,000 after buying an additional 949,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,367,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,066,000 after buying an additional 819,371 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $66.65 on Tuesday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.68 and its 200 day moving average is $64.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.47.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $254.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 17,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $1,186,629.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,802,185.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

