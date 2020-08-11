Brinker Capital Inc. Grows Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. CWM LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 575.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 2,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 521.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.69.

Shares of SPR opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.62. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $92.81.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The business’s revenue was down 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

