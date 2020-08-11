Brinker Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 3,839 Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOXF. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Fox Factory by 48.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the first quarter worth $153,000.

In related news, insider Wesley E. Allinger sold 6,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $448,636.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,019,722.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $106.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $111.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.77.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. Fox Factory had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 20.91%. Equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

