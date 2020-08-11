Brinker Capital Inc. Buys New Shares in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH)

Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 3.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Switch by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Switch by 77.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. Switch Inc has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $126.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Switch Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 75,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $1,278,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 707,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,062,380.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $540,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,703,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,686,482.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 587,000 shares of company stock worth $10,621,070 in the last ninety days. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

