Brinker Capital Inc. Buys New Position in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)

Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in InVitae in the 4th quarter valued at $19,577,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in InVitae by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 759,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 29,386 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in InVitae by 1,364.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in InVitae in the 2nd quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in InVitae in the 1st quarter worth about $577,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVTA opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. InVitae Corp has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $35.33.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.15). InVitae had a negative net margin of 182.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.82%. The business had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that InVitae Corp will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVTA. Cowen upped their target price on InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded InVitae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on InVitae from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on InVitae in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 6,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $114,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 12,000 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $397,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,198 shares of company stock worth $3,923,128. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

