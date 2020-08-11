Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 2,465 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,850 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in WSFS Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 22,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 101,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in WSFS Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on WSFS Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

WSFS stock opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.32. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $46.05.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.95 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.90%. On average, analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.83%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

