Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires New Stake in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNF. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in UniFirst by 314.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,662,000 after purchasing an additional 88,675 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,076,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,350,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 436,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,218,000 after acquiring an additional 41,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $122,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phillip L. Cohen sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total value of $219,711.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,445.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNF shares. TheStreet raised shares of UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. UniFirst has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

NYSE UNF opened at $200.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst Corp has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $217.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $445.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.28 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst Corp will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

