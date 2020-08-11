Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,078 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHGG. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Chegg by 700.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Chegg by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Get Chegg alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chegg from $67.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Chegg from $44.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Chegg from $60.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.18.

In related news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 49,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total transaction of $3,206,313.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 192,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,474,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Leblanc acquired 1,189 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,923.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $963,098.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 359,234 shares of company stock worth $25,488,711 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $81.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8,144.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.90. Chegg Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $89.82.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Chegg had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chegg Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.