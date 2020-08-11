Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 7,348 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) by 63.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 150.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 826.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $36.85 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.67.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.4187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio is 79.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

