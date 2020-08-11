Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $30.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.37. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.20). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 33.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHF. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 25,120.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 540.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

