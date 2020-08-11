Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,359,000 after buying an additional 98,223 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 23.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,028,000 after buying an additional 213,036 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 16.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 756,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after buying an additional 108,753 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 51.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 588,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,312,000 after buying an additional 198,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 576,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $30.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.75. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $48.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.20). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 6.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BHF shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet raised Brighthouse Financial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.