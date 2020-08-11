Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 16,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $120.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 113.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.97 and a 200-day moving average of $124.63. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $176.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.13. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 6.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.43.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total transaction of $387,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,833,309.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 7,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $853,556.02. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,019 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,015. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

