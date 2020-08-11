Brian Lorig Sells 1,562 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,562 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $321,803.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Lorig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Brian Lorig sold 1,777 shares of KLA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.59, for a total transaction of $360,002.43.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Brian Lorig sold 136 shares of KLA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $26,460.16.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $202.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.24. KLA Corporation has a 52-week low of $110.19 and a 52-week high of $209.30.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. KLA had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 63.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. KLA’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $182.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 770.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

