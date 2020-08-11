Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Position Raised by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,381,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Booking by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,965,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 369.9% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 163,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,682,000 after purchasing an additional 128,545 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG stock opened at $1,768.58 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,678.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,615.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $23.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 19.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price (up from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,610.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,774.30.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.