Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $375.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $270.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $357.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $228.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.79.

BIIB stock opened at $305.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.13. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.56. Biogen has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 35.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 589,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,443,000 after purchasing an additional 131,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Biogen by 433.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

