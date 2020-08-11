BidaskClub Upgrades Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GLDD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Noble Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of GLDD opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $624.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 20,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $196,628.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,955,474.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Levenson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $452,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,969 shares of company stock worth $1,123,906 in the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 327.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 55.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 25.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

