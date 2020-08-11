BidaskClub Upgrades Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Etsy from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Etsy from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their target price on Etsy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Etsy from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Etsy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.36.

Etsy stock opened at $135.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 5.71. Etsy has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $138.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 110.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.57 and its 200 day moving average is $71.79.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $73,311.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,311.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $9,996,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,014 shares of company stock valued at $35,163,799 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

