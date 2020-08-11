BidaskClub Lowers Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CERN has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Cerner from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerner from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cerner from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.79.

CERN opened at $70.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.83. Cerner has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

In other news, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $520,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda M. Dillman sold 3,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $257,169.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,331 shares of company stock valued at $9,667,566. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 448,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after acquiring an additional 23,751 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 128,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

