Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.7% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.3% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,249.02.

AMZN stock opened at $3,167.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,967.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,359.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1,586.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.78, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

