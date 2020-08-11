Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 44,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 13,525 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 43,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

Bank of America stock opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $226.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.69. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

