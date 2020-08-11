Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after buying an additional 93,125 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 28,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 551.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,250 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $52.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.02.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.84) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.05 million. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 66.36% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post -7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAR shares. TheStreet cut Avis Budget Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 282,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.59 per share, with a total value of $5,818,033.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

