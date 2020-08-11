Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Sells 1,212 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.2% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 226.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,084,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $148.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.95 and a 200-day moving average of $144.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

