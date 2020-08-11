Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armada Hoffler Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

NYSE AHH opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a current ratio of 14.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $806.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Snow bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $961,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 105,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,948.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after purchasing an additional 392,332 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,295,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,124,000 after purchasing an additional 291,897 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,045,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,487,000 after purchasing an additional 45,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 13.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 96,594 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

