AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total transaction of $189,352.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,923.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total transaction of $769,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,505.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $99.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $102.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.96.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.87 million. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America raised shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.54.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

