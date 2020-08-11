AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,440 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,598,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,657,000 after buying an additional 95,627 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,567,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,651,000 after buying an additional 101,977 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,873,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,934,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,371,000 after buying an additional 997,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,907,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,400,000 after buying an additional 626,715 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total transaction of $189,352.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,923.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $769,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,505.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK stock opened at $99.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.87 million. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. AMETEK’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America raised AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

