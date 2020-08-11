American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in American Water Works by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price objective on American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.75.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $697,918.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,395. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock opened at $149.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.24. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.94%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.