American Research & Management Co. Sells 156 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

American Research & Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,789 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.7% of American Research & Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,642,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,357,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,737,431,000 after buying an additional 2,298,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

MSFT stock opened at $212.48 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.25 and a 1-year high of $217.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,637.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

